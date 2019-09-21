Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MediWound Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.25 is MediWound Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 210.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.