Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.89
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Risk and Volatility
MediWound Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.5 beta. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
4 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
MediWound Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$10.25 is MediWound Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 210.61%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
