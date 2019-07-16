Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Since MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.43 N/A -0.21 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MediWound Ltd. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 259.03% for MediWound Ltd. with consensus target price of $11.67. Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 92.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.