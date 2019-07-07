Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.76 N/A -0.21 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.3 and 23.3 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MediWound Ltd. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average price target of $11.67, and a 254.71% upside potential. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 102.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 77.6% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.