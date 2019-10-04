Reviewing MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s results

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.27 16.99M -0.20 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 23.05M 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 543,993,340.16% -18.4% -1.7% AC Immune SA 441,790,930.35% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and AC Immune SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MediWound Ltd. is $5.5, with potential upside of 80.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats MediWound Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.