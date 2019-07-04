Reviewing Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

Both Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 20.96 N/A -3.20 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.11 N/A 1.76 41.49

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Integer Holdings Corporation’s potential upside is 11.50% and its average price target is $92.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medigus Ltd. and Integer Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.91% and 95.7%. About 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92% Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has 1.92% stronger performance while Integer Holdings Corporation has -4.13% weaker performance.

On 7 of the 9 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Medigus Ltd.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.