Reviewing Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s results

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 19.67 N/A -3.20 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 7.07 N/A -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -60.2% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is $33, which is potential 41.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares and 24.5% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares. About 6.04% of Medigus Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 49.34% are Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.76% 20.2% 4.28% 2.12% 0% -3.21%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. has 1.92% stronger performance while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.