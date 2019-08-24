Reviewing Medigus Ltd. (MDGS)’s and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s results

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 16.73 N/A -3.20 0.00 Avedro Inc. 16 10.28 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Medigus Ltd. and Avedro Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medigus Ltd. and Avedro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Avedro Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 18.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medigus Ltd. and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.91% and 75.5% respectively. 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avedro Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. had bearish trend while Avedro Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats Medigus Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.