Reviewing Medifast Inc. (MED)’s and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s results

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 129 1.96 N/A 5.30 21.06 Five Below Inc. 125 4.03 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Medifast Inc. and Five Below Inc. Five Below Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Medifast Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Medifast Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Five Below Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Medifast Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Five Below Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Five Below Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Medifast Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Below Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Medifast Inc. and Five Below Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Below Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Medifast Inc.’s upside potential is 87.62% at a $198.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Five Below Inc.’s potential upside is 17.14% and its consensus target price is $137.33. The data provided earlier shows that Medifast Inc. appears more favorable than Five Below Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares and 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares. Medifast Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 2.1% are Five Below Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Medifast Inc. had bearish trend while Five Below Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Medifast Inc. beats Five Below Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.