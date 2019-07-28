Reviewing Medifast Inc. (MED)’s and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 131 2.40 N/A 5.30 26.72 Farfetch Limited 23 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medifast Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Farfetch Limited is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Farfetch Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medifast Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Medifast Inc. and Farfetch Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 73.39% for Medifast Inc. with consensus target price of $198.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Farfetch Limited is $31.75, which is potential 44.32% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Medifast Inc. is looking more favorable than Farfetch Limited, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medifast Inc. and Farfetch Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 62.6%. 3.3% are Medifast Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33% Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03%

For the past year Medifast Inc. was less bullish than Farfetch Limited.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Farfetch Limited.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.