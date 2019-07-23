Reviewing Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO)’s and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s results

Both Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 81 8.58 N/A 0.84 109.48 R1 RCM Inc. 10 1.43 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Medidata Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.5% R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -605.8% -14.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Medidata Solutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. R1 RCM Inc.’s 0.09 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medidata Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R1 RCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Medidata Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medidata Solutions Inc. has a 1.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $92.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.6% of R1 RCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, 1.2% are R1 RCM Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73% R1 RCM Inc. 13.36% 13.9% 33% 38.47% 48.83% 52.58%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than R1 RCM Inc.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors R1 RCM Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.