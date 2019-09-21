Reviewing Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO)’s and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s results

Both Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 87 8.37 N/A 0.70 131.28 Phreesia Inc. 26 8.72 N/A -28.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medidata Solutions Inc. and Phreesia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Medidata Solutions Inc. and Phreesia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% Phreesia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phreesia Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Medidata Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phreesia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medidata Solutions Inc. and Phreesia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phreesia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Medidata Solutions Inc. has a 0.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $92. Competitively Phreesia Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 20.97%. The data provided earlier shows that Phreesia Inc. appears more favorable than Medidata Solutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.7% of Phreesia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% Phreesia Inc. 9.32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8.97%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Phreesia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Medidata Solutions Inc. beats Phreesia Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.