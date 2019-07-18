Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 19.73 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 while its Current Ratio is 46.4. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 130.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has stronger performance than Quanterix Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.