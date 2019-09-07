Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MediciNova Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.71 beta which makes it 171.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 149.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 60.5%. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.