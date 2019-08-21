Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 82 684.26 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 140.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -11.54% and its consensus price target is $81.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.