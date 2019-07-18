Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.42 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediciNova Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 and a Quick Ratio of 46.4. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 128.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders held 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.