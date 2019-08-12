Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 167.31% upside potential and an average target price of $22. Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 34.79%. Based on the results shown earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 85.4% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has weaker performance than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.