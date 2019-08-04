Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 139.13%. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,094.03%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.