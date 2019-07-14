Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.13% and an $22 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.