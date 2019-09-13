Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1968.10 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 34.8. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 149.43% and an $22 consensus price target. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 30.06% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediciNova Inc. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.