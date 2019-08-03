Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MediciNova Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 139.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.