Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 165.70% and an $22 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 92.64% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.