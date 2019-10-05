Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.75 39.63M -0.35 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 470,106,761.57% -21.1% -20.1% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.