Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 101.87 N/A -5.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 46.4 while its Quick Ratio is 46.4. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 111.13%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 consensus target price and a 24.75% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 96% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has stronger performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.