Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.52 N/A -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediciNova Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta indicates that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MediciNova Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 152.29% for MediciNova Inc. with consensus target price of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.