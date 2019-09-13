Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MediciNova Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 148.87% at a $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 45.93% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 86.3% respectively. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.