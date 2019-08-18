Reviewing Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)’s and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Healthcare Facilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust Inc. 18 10.78 N/A 2.72 6.45 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 20 6.47 N/A 0.74 28.04

Demonstrates Medical Properties Trust Inc. and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Medical Properties Trust Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Medical Properties Trust Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0.00% 22.5% 11.1% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Medical Properties Trust Inc. and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.37% and an $18.58 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medical Properties Trust Inc. and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 94.5%. 1.2% are Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medical Properties Trust Inc. -0.96% 0.23% 0.4% -2.78% 23.94% 8.83% Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. -0.77% 5.09% 5.68% 0.88% -1.62% 25.24%

For the past year Medical Properties Trust Inc. was less bullish than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust Inc. beats Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It acquires, develops, and invests in healthcare facilities; and leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operating companies and healthcare providers. The company also provides mortgage loans to healthcare operators, as well as working capital and other term loans to its tenants/borrowers. As of February 24, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 58 properties, including 22 general acute care hospitals, 17 long-term acute care hospitals, 9 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 2 medical office buildings, and 6 wellness centers, as well as 2 non-owned general acute care facilities. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Tax Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.