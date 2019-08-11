Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s results

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.77 N/A -0.37 0.00 Synchrony Financial 33 2.68 N/A 4.80 7.48

Table 1 highlights Medallion Financial Corp. and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medallion Financial Corp. and Synchrony Financial’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Medallion Financial Corp.’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synchrony Financial’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Medallion Financial Corp. and Synchrony Financial can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

Medallion Financial Corp.’s upside potential is 112.31% at a $10 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Synchrony Financial is $38, which is potential 7.77% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Medallion Financial Corp. seems more appealing than Synchrony Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medallion Financial Corp. and Synchrony Financial has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 95.9%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.