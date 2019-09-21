Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s results

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 1.09 N/A -0.37 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 2.09 N/A 3.49 11.88

In table 1 we can see Medallion Financial Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medallion Financial Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial Corp. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

OneMain Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.17 consensus target price and a 17.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medallion Financial Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 92.3% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.