Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and Its Peers results

As Credit Services company, Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Medallion Financial Corp. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.40% -0.60% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 3.67 2.67

With consensus price target of $10.67, Medallion Financial Corp. has a potential upside of 132.46%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 93.09%. Given Medallion Financial Corp.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Medallion Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Medallion Financial Corp.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial Corp. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Medallion Financial Corp.’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Medallion Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Medallion Financial Corp.’s peers beat Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.