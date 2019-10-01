Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s results

Both Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 5 -40.37 18.65M -0.37 0.00 Equifax Inc. 143 7.30 120.06M -3.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Medallion Financial Corp. and Equifax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 351,886,792.45% -3.4% -0.6% Equifax Inc. 84,010,915.96% -14.9% -5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, Equifax Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Medallion Financial Corp. and Equifax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Equifax Inc.’s potential downside is -44.91% and its average price target is $77.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.9% of Equifax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Medallion Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Equifax Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. was less bullish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.