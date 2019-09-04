Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s results

We are contrasting Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.79 N/A -0.37 0.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.50 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medallion Financial Corp. and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Medallion Financial Corp. is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.