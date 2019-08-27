Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF)’s results

We are contrasting Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.76 N/A -0.37 0.00 China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.45 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Medallion Financial Corp. and China Rapid Finance Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medallion Financial Corp. and China Rapid Finance Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 10%. About 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.18% of China Rapid Finance Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. has 6.82% stronger performance while China Rapid Finance Limited has -57.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Medallion Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 6 factors China Rapid Finance Limited.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.