Reviewing Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)’s and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s results

Since Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 1.09 N/A -0.37 0.00 China Lending Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -3.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medallion Financial Corp. and China Lending Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medallion Financial Corp. and China Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial Corp.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Lending Corporation has beta of -0.36 which is 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medallion Financial Corp. and China Lending Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 0.2%. Insiders owned 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. had bullish trend while China Lending Corporation had bearish trend.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.