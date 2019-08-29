Reviewing Medallia Inc. (MDLA)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 12.71 N/A -0.47 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.52 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Medallia Inc. and Upland Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Medallia Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Medallia Inc. Its rival Upland Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Medallia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Medallia Inc. and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Medallia Inc. is $47.56, with potential upside of 36.28%. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s average price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 22.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Medallia Inc. seems more appealing than Upland Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medallia Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.3%. Insiders owned 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares. Comparatively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Medallia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Medallia Inc. beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.