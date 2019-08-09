Reviewing Medallia Inc. (MDLA)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 13.48 N/A -0.47 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.26 N/A 0.38 52.83

Demonstrates Medallia Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medallia Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Liquidity

Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Medallia Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Medallia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.54% and an $52 average target price. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average target price and a -11.71% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Medallia Inc. shares and 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. About 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Medallia Inc. has weaker performance than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Medallia Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.