Reviewing Medallia Inc. (MDLA)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 13.63 N/A -0.47 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 5.39 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Medallia Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Medallia Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Forescout Technologies Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Forescout Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Medallia Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Medallia Inc.’s upside potential is 38.93% at a $52 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Medallia Inc. shares and 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Medallia Inc. was less bullish than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Medallia Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.