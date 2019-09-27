Reviewing Medallia Inc. (MDLA)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 34 0.00 52.45M -0.47 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 2.98 275.45M 1.50 49.14

Table 1 demonstrates Medallia Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 152,515,266.07% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 405,670,103.09% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medallia Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medallia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Medallia Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Medallia Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.17% and an $47.56 average price target. Competitively Cadence Design Systems Inc. has an average price target of $70, with potential upside of 7.94%. Based on the data given earlier, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Medallia Inc. shares and 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares. 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Medallia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Medallia Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.