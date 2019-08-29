Reviewing Medallia Inc. (MDLA)’s and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 13.07 N/A -0.47 0.00 Alteryx Inc. 97 30.21 N/A 0.50 235.55

In table 1 we can see Medallia Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medallia Inc. and Alteryx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Alteryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Medallia Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Alteryx Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 32.52% for Medallia Inc. with consensus target price of $47.56. On the other hand, Alteryx Inc.’s potential downside is -11.44% and its consensus target price is $127.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Medallia Inc. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medallia Inc. and Alteryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65%

For the past year Medallia Inc. was less bullish than Alteryx Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Medallia Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.