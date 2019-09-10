Reviewing MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU)’s and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s results

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.12 N/A 1.34 19.99 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.45 N/A 1.08 20.38

Table 1 highlights MDU Resources Group Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MDU Resources Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has MDU Resources Group Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MDU Resources Group Inc. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 36.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year MDU Resources Group Inc. was less bullish than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.