Reviewing MDJM Ltd. (MDJH)’s and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX)’s results

This is a contrast between MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM Ltd. 3 14.48 N/A -0.03 0.00 BBX Capital Corporation 5 0.50 N/A 0.36 13.68

Demonstrates MDJM Ltd. and BBX Capital Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BBX Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MDJM Ltd. and BBX Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BBX Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $13.25, with potential upside of 195.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MDJM Ltd. and BBX Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43%. Comparatively, BBX Capital Corporation has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDJM Ltd. 15.71% -1.82% -12.43% 0% 0% -31.06% BBX Capital Corporation -1.58% -18.23% -20.19% -19.94% -44.79% -13.09%

For the past year MDJM Ltd. was more bearish than BBX Capital Corporation.

Summary

BBX Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors MDJM Ltd.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.