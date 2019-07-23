Reviewing MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA)’s and Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s results

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) and Monaker Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) have been rivals in the Marketing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -1.80 0.00 Monaker Group Inc. 3 50.93 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MDC Partners Inc. and Monaker Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners Inc. 0.00% -41.6% 8.4% Monaker Group Inc. 0.00% -122.9% -54.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that MDC Partners Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Monaker Group Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MDC Partners Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Monaker Group Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. MDC Partners Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monaker Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MDC Partners Inc. and Monaker Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monaker Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MDC Partners Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a -15.61% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MDC Partners Inc. and Monaker Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 13.5% respectively. About 4.1% of MDC Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% are Monaker Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDC Partners Inc. 13.41% 51.21% 8.68% 14.23% -23.66% 19.92% Monaker Group Inc. -0.3% 60.5% 34.69% 149.63% 21.18% 180.83%

For the past year MDC Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Monaker Group Inc.

Summary

MDC Partners Inc. beats Monaker Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida. Monaker Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Extraordinary Vacations Group Inc.