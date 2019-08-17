Reviewing McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)’s and Its Peers results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

McGrath RentCorp has 88% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has McGrath RentCorp and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.90% 6.90% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing McGrath RentCorp and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp N/A 59 20.05 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for McGrath RentCorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.36 2.45

$79.5 is the consensus price target of McGrath RentCorp, with a potential upside of 20.27%. As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -13.01%. Based on the data delivered earlier, McGrath RentCorp’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of McGrath RentCorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp has weaker performance than McGrath RentCorp’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

McGrath RentCorp is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, McGrath RentCorp’s rivals are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp’s rivals beat McGrath RentCorp on 6 of the 6 factors.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.