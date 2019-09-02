Reviewing McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)’s and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s results

We are comparing McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp 61 2.94 N/A 3.40 20.05 AeroCentury Corp. 10 0.33 N/A -6.55 0.00

Demonstrates McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

McGrath RentCorp has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp.’s beta is -0.08 which is 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for McGrath RentCorp and AeroCentury Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 3.00 AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

McGrath RentCorp has a 24.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $79.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88% of McGrath RentCorp shares and 15.6% of AeroCentury Corp. shares. 0.8% are McGrath RentCorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.16% are AeroCentury Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3% AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp had bullish trend while AeroCentury Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats AeroCentury Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.