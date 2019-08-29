Reviewing McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)’s and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)’s results

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.82 N/A -0.15 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see McEwen Mining Inc. and Vista Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.41. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of McEwen Mining Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Vista Gold Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. and Vista Gold Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 75.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McEwen Mining Inc. and Vista Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 30.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Vista Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. has -4.95% weaker performance while Vista Gold Corp. has 67.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors McEwen Mining Inc. beats Vista Gold Corp.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.