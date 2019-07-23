Reviewing McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)’s and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s results

We are comparing McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.46 N/A -0.15 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Demonstrates McEwen Mining Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us McEwen Mining Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -24.7% -15.8%

Risk and Volatility

McEwen Mining Inc.’s current beta is -0.74 and it happens to be 174.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

McEwen Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. McEwen Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for McEwen Mining Inc. and Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.70% and an $3.38 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. McEwen Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -1.9% -7.11% 14.67% 88.15% 20.95% 109.66%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. has -23.63% weaker performance while Tanzanian Gold Corporation has 109.66% stronger performance.

Summary

McEwen Mining Inc. beats Tanzanian Gold Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.