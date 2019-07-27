Reviewing McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)’s and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s results

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.39 N/A -0.15 0.00 Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.13 N/A 0.08 40.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of McEwen Mining Inc. and Gold Resource Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3%

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.74 beta. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

McEwen Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. McEwen Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. and Gold Resource Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 85.71% and an $3.38 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

McEwen Mining Inc. and Gold Resource Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.1% and 40.7%. McEwen Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.4%. Competitively, Gold Resource Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63% Gold Resource Corporation -5.01% -18.27% -27.96% -21.46% -40.37% -19.5%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. was more bearish than Gold Resource Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gold Resource Corporation beats McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.