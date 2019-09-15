Reviewing McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)’s and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)’s results

As Restaurants companies, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 202 7.65 N/A 7.64 27.60 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 3.03 N/A 5.11 13.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than McDonald’s Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. McDonald’s Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows McDonald’s Corporation and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5%

Risk & Volatility

McDonald’s Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Nathan’s Famous Inc. on the other hand, has 0.2 beta which makes it 80.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

McDonald’s Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nathan’s Famous Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Nathan’s Famous Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDonald’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for McDonald’s Corporation and Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 15 2.83 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McDonald’s Corporation has a 7.24% upside potential and an average target price of $225.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.1% of McDonald’s Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. are owned by institutional investors. McDonald’s Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation was more bullish than Nathan’s Famous Inc.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Nathan’s Famous Inc.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.