Reviewing McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)’s and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s results

Both McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 192 7.91 N/A 7.64 26.07 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 74 4.97 N/A 2.77 26.92

In table 1 we can see McDonald’s Corporation and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than McDonald’s Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. McDonald’s Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us McDonald’s Corporation and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -92.4% 16.1% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

McDonald’s Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.53. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

McDonald’s Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given McDonald’s Corporation and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 2 12 2.86 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$213.8 is McDonald’s Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -0.98%. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s average target price is $80.67, while its potential upside is 0.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. looks more robust than McDonald’s Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of McDonald’s Corporation shares and 93.8% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. 0.06% are McDonald’s Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation 0.53% 3.76% 14.31% 7.06% 20.85% 12.11% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.95% -2.37% 7.57% -0.04% 14.41% 16.16%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation has weaker performance than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.