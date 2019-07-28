Reviewing McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)’s and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s results

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 193 7.90 N/A 7.64 26.07 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.33 67.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than McDonald’s Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. McDonald’s Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -92.4% 16.1% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.53 beta means McDonald’s Corporation’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

McDonald’s Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. McDonald’s Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 2 13 2.87 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

McDonald’s Corporation has a 0.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $216.06. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a -0.95% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that McDonald’s Corporation appears more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both McDonald’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 0% respectively. McDonald’s Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, 1% are Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation 0.53% 3.76% 14.31% 7.06% 20.85% 12.11% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation was less bullish than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

McDonald’s Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.