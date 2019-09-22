Reviewing McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s results

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 7 0.04 N/A -15.47 0.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates McDermott International Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility & Risk

McDermott International Inc.’s current beta is 3.14 and it happens to be 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc. is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Superior Drilling Products Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Superior Drilling Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for McDermott International Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

McDermott International Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 248.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both McDermott International Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 17% respectively. McDermott International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.98% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. was less bearish than Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc. beats McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.